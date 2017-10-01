Bus service increases start October 10

This fall, transit users on the Sunshine Coast will find it much easier to get to the Langdale ferry terminal, thanks to expanded bus service on routes 1 Sechelt/Langdale Ferry and 90 Sechelt/Langdale Express.

Starting October 10, route 1 will offer extended hours every day, as well as service up Field Road on weekdays. In addition, route 90 will run every 30 minutes on weekday morning and afternoon peak travel times. These changes are designed to make it more convenient to ride the bus, improve transit connections, and better align with the latest BC Ferries schedules.

The improvements are possible thanks to the addition of more than 6,000 new service hours to the Sunshine Coast Transit System, funded by the Sunshine Coast Regional District and the Province of BC through BC Transit.

For more information, service updates and alerts in the Sunshine Coast, visit bctransit.com/sunshine-coast.

