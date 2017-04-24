Business association improvement tax to go ahead

The Sechelt Downtown Business Association (SDBA) has announced that its new Business Improvement Area (BIA) tax will go ahead, as the petition to block it has failed.

It will mean more money for the SDBA under a system where small properties will pay less and larger properties will pay more.

There have been complaints about the process and the SDBA says it will hold an open forum to examine its activities. “We are here to serve you, but we cannot meet your needs unless we hear from you and you actively engage with us,” the SDBA said in a statement.