Monday, 24 April 2017
Breaking News
Business association improvement tax to go ahead

Business association improvement tax to go ahead

Posted by: The Local Weekly April 19, 2017 in Breaking News, Front Page, News Leave a comment

The Sechelt Downtown Business Association (SDBA) has announced that its new Business Improvement Area (BIA) tax will go ahead, as the petition to block it has failed.

It will mean more money for the SDBA under a system where small properties will pay less and larger properties will pay more.

There have been complaints about the process and the SDBA says it will hold an open forum to examine its activities. “We are here to serve you, but we cannot meet your needs unless we hear from you and you actively engage with us,” the SDBA said in a statement.

Print Friendly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA Image

*

© The Local - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                                                                                                   Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Scroll To Top