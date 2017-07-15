Business development board gets grant funding

Sechelt presented the SC Regional Economic Development Organization (SCREDO) on July 5 with a cheque for $65,859, the first installment in a four-year funding agreement by four local governments. From the left, SCREDO director Maria Hampvent, SCREDO chair Dave Chisholm, and Sechelt Councillor Noel Muller. Photo submitted
