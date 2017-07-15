Saturday, 15 July 2017
Breaking News

Business development board gets grant funding

Posted by: The Local Weekly July 12, 2017 in News Leave a comment

P 3 B scredo grant picSechelt presented the SC Regional Economic Development Organization (SCREDO) on July 5 with a cheque for $65,859, the first installment in a four-year funding agreement by four local governments. From the left, SCREDO director Maria Hampvent, SCREDO chair Dave Chisholm, and Sechelt Councillor Noel Muller.  Photo submitted

Print Friendly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA Image

*

© The Local - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                                                                                                   Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Scroll To Top