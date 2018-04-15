Camel track clogged

(re “Getting there slower””, letters, the Local, April 5)

I appreciate that Wanda Seltzer took the time to reply to my complaint about our “country” highway and acknowledge that higher speeds cause greater injury, but I really feel that unless something is done about our little camel track there will be no ability for any movement at all on our lovely Coast. That long stream of traffic, bumper-to-bumper after each ferry must drive (no pun) the people trying to get onto the road to pick up their kids or buy groceries, into a frenzy.

Granted, waiting in a tailback does give one the opportunity to look at the locals but sadly it also provides a two-plus hour wait at the ferry terminal for the next ferry. I suspect that there might be a few changed minds when the road through Selma Park is torn up soon, probably for the duration of the summer (and tourist season) as all the markings newly-applied to the road seem to indicate.

Ideally, I would like to see a rail line; at worst, a four-lane highway with a dedicated bus lane from the ferry all the way to Earls Cove following the power line. Then the existing “country highway” could continue to serve Ms. Seltzer and 60 km/hr noodlers and not the logging trucks, Harleys and Powell River ferry traffic that already clogs my neighbourhood.

Ken Dibnah,

Wakefield Beach