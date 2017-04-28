Campaign and election info

Friday, 28 April 2017
Posted by: The Local Weekly April 26, 2017

There are two more all candidates meetings on the lower Coast  in the run up to the May 9 election in the Powell River-Sunshine Coast riding.

All Candidates Meetings

• April 27 (Thu) 10:30am, Sunshine Building on old Sechelt Elementary campus, hosted by Sunshine Coast Alternative School

• May 1 (Mon) 5:30pm, Elphinstone Secondary, Gibsons, hosted by the school district, its employees and its teachers

Advance Polls
(8am to 8pm)

• Kinsmen Hall, Gibsons,
Apr 29-30

• Roberts Creek Hall,
May 3

• Pender Harbour
Community Hall, May 4

• Sechelt Legion, May 5-6

