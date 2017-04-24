Campaign heats up with all-candidates meetings

There are three more all candidates meetings on the lower Coast – and TV coverage of two earlier meetings – in the runup to the May 9 election in the Powell River-Sunshine Coast riding.
All Candidates Meetings
• April 21 (Fri) 7pm, Roberts Creek Hall, green issues forum hosted by Sunshine Coast Conservation Association and Alliance4Demo-
cracy.
• April 26 (Wed) 6:30pm, Pender Harbour Community Hall, hosted by Pender Harbour Advisory Council.
• April 27 (Thu) 10:30am, Sechelt Seniors Centre, hosted by Sunshine Coast Alternative School.
TV Coverage
Coast TV channel 10 is re-broadcasting all candidates meetings on these dates:
• Gibsons all candidates meeting: April 20, 9am and 10pm; April 23, 5:30pm; April 25, 9am and 10pm, April 26, 5:30pm.
• Sechelt all candidates meeting: April 21, 5:30 pm; April 22, 9am and 10pm; April 24, 5:30pm; April 27, 9am and 10pm.
Advance Polls (8am to 8pm)
• Kinsmen Hall, Gibsons, Apr 29-30.
• Roberts Creek Hall,
May 3.
• Pender Harbour Community Hall, May 4.
• Sechelt Legion, May 5-6.
Donna McMahon