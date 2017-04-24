Campaign heats up with all-candidates meetings

There are three more all candidates meetings on the lower Coast – and TV coverage of two earlier meetings – in the runup to the May 9 election in the Powell River-Sunshine Coast riding.

All Candidates Meetings

• April 21 (Fri) 7pm, Roberts Creek Hall, green issues forum hosted by Sunshine Coast Conservation Association and Alliance4Demo-

cracy.

• April 26 (Wed) 6:30pm, Pender Harbour Community Hall, hosted by Pender Harbour Advisory Council.

• April 27 (Thu) 10:30am, Sechelt Seniors Centre, hosted by Sunshine Coast Alternative School.

TV Coverage

Coast TV channel 10 is re-broadcasting all candidates meetings on these dates:

• Gibsons all candidates meeting: April 20, 9am and 10pm; April 23, 5:30pm; April 25, 9am and 10pm, April 26, 5:30pm.

• Sechelt all candidates meeting: April 21, 5:30 pm; April 22, 9am and 10pm; April 24, 5:30pm; April 27, 9am and 10pm.

Advance Polls (8am to 8pm)

• Kinsmen Hall, Gibsons, Apr 29-30.

• Roberts Creek Hall,

May 3.

• Pender Harbour Community Hall, May 4.

• Sechelt Legion, May 5-6.

Donna McMahon