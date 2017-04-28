Canadian country icon plays Halfmoon Bay

Russell deCarle is a native of Powell River but is best known as the front man and bassist for the iconic Canadian band Prairie Oyster, based in Toronto. He is currently touring as a solo act, and will appear next week in Halfmoon Bay. Reviewers have described deCarle’s country-roots-rock music as reminiscent of Willie Nelson and Lyle Lovett. His concert here will include guitarist Steve Briggs, and the show will be opened by local musicians Simon Paradis and Joe Stanton. The concert, presented by the Halfmoon Bay Community Association, is Friday, May 5 at the Coopers Green Hall at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25, available at the Welcome Woods Market and the Halfmoon Bay General Store. Photo submitted