Friday, 6 October 2017
Breaking News

Cap U recognizes Orange Shirt Day

Posted by: The Local Weekly October 4, 2017 in Local Community Leave a comment

orange shirt dayAt CapU on Sept. 28 a group of staff posed with their orange shirts, honouring First Nations children who survived residential school and remembering those who did not survive. “Orange Shirt Day” is based on the new orange shirt that a young girl had taken away from her on her first day at residential school. Pictured left to right are Joshua Boyd, Jo-anne Ogawa, Suzanne Perreault, Lydia Watson, Heather Ingram,  Jules Smith, and Becky Wayte.  Photo submitted

