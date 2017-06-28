Car crashes onto docked Langdale ferry

On June 24, at approximately 1:30 am, staff from BC Ferries called police to report a SUV had smashed through the locked security gates and was speeding towards the closed ferry terminal. The Chevy Blazer then drove to the upper loading deck through several other barriers and gates, and attempted to board the ferry by way of launching itself off the raised ramp onto the upper car deck of the Queen of Surrey which was docked. The vehicle landed on the upper car deck of the ship . The male driver, who was uninjured, exited the vehicle, got off the ferry and then [allegedly] attempted to steal two staff vehicles parked in the terminal parking lot. Staff of BC Ferries provided suspect information and location to police who were quickly on scene.

A 25 year old local man, Chase Campbell, has been charged with 13 offences including Impaired Driving, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Break and Enter, Assault of a Police Officer, Mischief over $5000 and Driving while Prohibited.

Submitted by RCMP