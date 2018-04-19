Car flips into ferry booths

It looks like a prankster’s take on the standard Langdale terminal instruction to “pull up tight” when the ferry is facing an overload: a mini-van on its side, perfectly wedged between the toll booths without damaging the booths. But RCMP say the driver and a passenger went through the intersection at a high rate of speed and, when they tried to stop, the vehicle flipped and slid into place. It happened about 7:30 pm, Saturday April 14, 50 minutes after previous sailing and 85 minutes before the next ferry. Neither of the occupants suffered serious injury. However, the 62-year-old driver not only failed to catch a ferry but was arrested for impaired driving and could also face charges of mischief for damaging a police vehicle after his arrest. RCMP photos
