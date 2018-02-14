Wednesday, 14 February 2018
Car flips over near Sechelt bus stop

Posted by: The Local Weekly February 14, 2018

Police and fire crews attend to a single-vehicle accident Friday morning Feb. 9 in front the shíshálh Nation offices in Sechelt. An east-bound mini-van jumped the curb, hit a lamp standard and flipped onto its side, narrowly missing a bus shelter and a totem pole. The driver, the only occupant, was able to get out on his own. RCMP said the driver was not impaired and “it appears he suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital for assessment. Police have requested a driver’s medical fitness review from RoadSafetyBC.”  David Burnett photo

