Car flips over near Sechelt bus stop

Police and fire crews attend to a single-vehicle accident Friday morning Feb. 9 in front the shíshálh Nation offices in Sechelt. An east-bound mini-van jumped the curb, hit a lamp standard and flipped onto its side, narrowly missing a bus shelter and a totem pole. The driver, the only occupant, was able to get out on his own. RCMP said the driver was not impaired and “it appears he suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital for assessment. Police have requested a driver’s medical fitness review from RoadSafetyBC.” David Burnett photo