Care counts

(Re: “Full house for health care forum”, the Local, Feb. 2)

The Local’s coverage of Dr. Margaret McGregor’s major presentation to the Health Care Forum on Jan. 28 left out some of its most troubling and important details. Dr. McGregor’s report of her extensive research in Canada, the US, and Europe on public, non-profit and private residential care for seniors showed significantly less staffing in privately owned facilities, but the

Local failed to mention what that actually means in terms of patient care. As was graphically pointed out in the presentation, fewer staff equal fewer patient care hours, resulting in poorer nutrition and hydration, more infections, diseases and falls, inadequate and undignified personal care, minimal social and personal interaction with residents, more hospitalizations, and higher death rates.

Dr. McGregor emphasized that what she called “relational care” is found to be the single most important factor in effectively treating long term care residents. She described relational care as the quality and quantity of social and care-giving interaction between staff and residents. A key factor in positive outcomes, she said, was not just improved physical care, but the benefit to residents of getting to know and trust their caregivers–difficult to achieve when care hours are reduced to the absolute minimum, as is the case, she pointed out, in her research on private facilities.

Gene Arrington, West Sechelt