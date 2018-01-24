Cat bylaw nixed by Sechelt councillors

“Difficulty capturing offending cats” was cited as one of the reasons not to enact a cat control and licensing bylaw in the District of Sechelt, similar to the existing dog control bylaw.

Bylaw Enforcement Officer Greg Horning spoke at the Jan. 17 meeting of council about enforcement challenges encountered by other municipalities that tried to control cats. He described those attempts as having high cost and low rates of success, and noted that some cat bylaws have been repealed.

Problems cited with cats include defecating on, spraying or digging up neighbours’ gardens, fighting or howling at night, killing wildlife birds and small animals, and creating feral populations. However, Horning noted that Sechelt has received only four complaints about cats since 2014.

The possibility of enacting a cat bylaw has come before council numerous times, starting in 1998, and the district has received a number of letters requesting cat regulations. Both the Sunshine Coast SPCA and the BC SPCA support mandatory cat licensing.

Mayor Bruce Milne said he shared the concern of many in the community about the millions of wild birds destroyed annually by domestic animals. “I feel fairly strongly that we should do something and I don’t think we’ll stop the stream of letters that come in until we actually address that.”

Horning responded: “I’m completely in favour of managing and protecting our wildlife and songbirds, but a bylaw doesn’t seem to accomplish those goals.”

Sechelt council voted not to pursue cat regulations, but several councillors wondered about other options. Councillor Noel Muller stated: “I have thought many times that we could be involved in the education around responsible pet ownership.”

Councillor Alice Lutes agreed. “I think if we look at education that we might have more luck than with bylaws or enforcement of bylaws.”

A report from the Nature Canada Stewardship Centre for BC, included in the Sechelt staff report, states that North America has “a cat overpopulation crisis” and recommends that municipalities take measures to reduce the impact of free-roaming and feral cats on birds and other small wildlife.

The report cites estimates the Canadian population of domestic cats at 8.5 to 10.2 million, plus another 1.4 to 4.2 million feral cats.

Donna McMahon