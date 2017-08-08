Cavalcade of culture

These women led a contingent of several dozen members of the Sunshine Coast Filipino-Canadian Association in the Sea Cavalcade parade in Gibsons July 29. The culture of the Philippines was presented with drummers, dancers and a variety of costumes. Elsewhere in the 49th annual parade, Japanese exchange students marched in kimonos and Greek costumes were featured on the float sponsored by Leo’s Tapas and Grill. Donna McMahon photo