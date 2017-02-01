Editorial: Celebrate wetlands

Recognized every Feb. 2, World Wetlands Day draws global attention to wetlands, which cover around six percent of the Earth’s surface. Wetlands protect and filter our drinking water, provide wildlife habitats, store flood waters to reduce property damage and maintain surface water flow during droughts.

“Wetlands deliver a one-two punch in our fight against the impacts of climate change,” says Dan Kraus, Weston conservation scientist at the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC). “Take the increase in extreme storm events and flooding. Wetlands absorb flood waters that spill from rivers and creeks and also remove sediments and pollution.”

Unfortunately, wetlands are vanishing. More than 72 per cent of southern Ontario’s wetlands and 50 per cent of Nova Scotia’s coastal salt marshes are gone.

Conserving these fragile lands protects them against further loss. To date, NCC has protected and restored more than 155,000 acres (67,762 hectares) of wetlands nationwide. Many NCC properties containing wetlands are publicly accessible, allowing people to marvel at their beauty.

Here are five protected wetlands worth visiting:

Campbell River Estuary, BC

Surprisingly, this beautiful property used to be an industrial site. It’s perfect for paddling and observing wildlife year-round.

Coyote Lake Conservation Area, Alberta

More than 22 mammal, 154 bird and 266 plant species inhabit this property. Located 100 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, this conservation area is open to the public for daytime visits and self-guided hikes. Visitors can even take guided tours and group walks by appointment.

Minesing Wetlands, Ontario

Located 20 kilometres west of Barrie, these wetlands are inhabited by at-risk reptiles and amphibians. They are one of southern Ontario’s largest and least disturbed wetlands, spanning more than 16,000 acres (6,515 hectares). Visitors can canoe or kayak on neighbouring rivers and directly over their banks into the marshes during spring.

Malbaie Salt Marsh, Quebec

Consisting of gorgeous untouched lagoons, this property is situated 50 kilometres southeast of Gaspé. More than 200 bird species live here, so bring binoculars if you like bird watching.

Pugwash Estuary, Nova Scotia

Situated 200 kilometres northwest of Halifax, this is Northumberland Strait’s largest estuary and ideal for birdwatching.

