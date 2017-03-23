Chapman Lake pipeline project delayed

The SCRD has received a preliminary response from BC Parks to its application for a permit to construct a trench which would allow the regional district to draw down Chapman Lake an additional five metres during droughts.

The Chapman Lake Water Supply Expansion Project, approved by an Alternative Approval Process in July 2016, would deepen the channel from Chapman Lake to Chapman Creek, replace or upgrade the existing dam, and install new pipes. Because the Lake is in Tetrahedron Provincial Park, the SCRD requires permission from BC Parks to do this work.

In a letter dated March 6, Jennie Aikman, Regional Director, South Coast Region of BC Parks, stated that BC Parks has conducted a legal review of the permit process under the Park Act and the new Water Sustainability Act (which came into effect in February 2016).

The letter says: “As a result, BC Parks has determined we will need to pursue either a park boundary modification or a re-designation of the park area before a decision on the permit amendment application can be made.”

Either of those options will require an Act of the Legislature, and the process for that involves consultation with the public and First Nations.

It is not clear how this will affect the SCRD’s timeline of completing the project by the fall of 2017.

BC Parks stated: “We understand the Regional District’s critical need for an expedient resolution in order to secure a sustainable water supply for the community. In the case any potential water shortage emergencies may emerge in the interim, we will work with the SCRD to provide authorization for temporary measures such as deployment of the siphon system.”

The SCRD supplies water to over 25,000 Sunshine Coast residents from Secret Cove to Gibsons. Over 90 per cent of that water is drawn from Chapman Lake.

Donna McMahon