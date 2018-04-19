Chemical shock

How shocking to find out that our $25-million eco-friendly sewer treatment plant uses more than 250,000 litres of hazardous chemicals per year and then discharges the same chemicals into the ocean in front of Pebbles beach. Kids swim there. People fish and crab there. I am not impressed.

Worse yet, the sodium hypochlorite, citric acid, sulfuric acid, phosphoric acid and sodium hydroxide chemicals are stored inside the wastewater treatment plant, which is very near my home, smack dab in the centre of town. Some of these chemicals could create lethal chlorine gas if mixed together by accident or in a fire or earthquake. So, the chemicals can’t go on the ferry but can be stored without the proper buildings right in my back yard? How could the District possibly have a permit to store these chemicals together in a downtown area?

The chemical storage buildings for the wastewater treatment plant won’t be built until 2019. Kudos to Doug Wright for not allowing the chemical building to be deferred even longer. How did the award-winning design build process with all the project engineers and management overlook something so basic as chemical storage anyway?

George Goudie, Sechelt