Chip steal?

(re “The ‘chipseal’ chronicles continued”, the Local, May 25)

Chipseal is a “cheap steal”. The “cheap steal” is the crafty diversion of a substantial amount of public, provincial and federal infrastructure money into Gibsons council’s pet project, the Gibsons Public Market, which in reality is a “frat house” for the wealthy.

As a result, council resorted to a retrograde technique called chipseal in order, as the Gibsons mayor states, to stretch the road maintenance budget.

One wonders how much infrastructure money has actually been funnelled (in total) into that one structure, and away from such necessities as road maintenance?

Keith Receveur, Gibsons