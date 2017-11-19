Chlorine consumed

(Re “The chlorine problem”, letters, the Local, Nov. 9)

Water Resource Centre (WRC) effluent that is discharged to the environment is not chlorinated. All chlorine used to clean the filter membranes is used up in the process.

The backwash water from the filter membranes goes to the front of the plant where it mixes with the raw sewage and is treated as it travels through the Centre.

With regards to chlorination of re-use water, it is strictly regulated by the Province and we are governed by these regulations. We monitor the Centre effluent chlorine and aluminum levels as well as the pH daily to ensure that it will have no adverse effects on the environment.

At this time, the WRC is functioning well with the reactors as is. One reactor is off line and can be put into service if further treatment is required. In the future, installing biofiber media in the reactors is an option, if needed. Even with biofiber media, issues will occur when the microbes adjust to seasonal changes and the biofiber media breaks down over time and is replaced.

Connie Jordison,

Communications Manager,

District of Sechelt