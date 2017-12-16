Christmas hopping in the Harbour

Whoever said that there’s nothing going on in Pender Harbour obviously wasn’t in charge of the Community Calendar in December. Check out all of the festive and fun events coming up.

Start with Christmas bingo at the Pender Harbour Community Hall on Thurs. Dec. 14 at 6:30pm; come and have fun with your neighbours and win big at bingo. Over the weekend there are many events going on. On Friday Dec. 15 the annual boat parade starts at 6pm in Madeira Park and travels around the Harbour and Garden Bay. You can view the boats from 6-8pm from various locations around the waterfront.

Finding locally made gifts for everyone on your list is easy this weekend. Start at the Harbour Art Gallery on Sat. Dec. 16 for their winter gallery sale. Then, travel out to Garden Bay and stop along the way at Wendie Milner’s studio sale from 10am-5pm at 5363 Garden Bay Rd., where you can purchase hand-made health and beauty products, gift baskets, gift certificates, stocking stuffers and more. After that, head out to John Henry’s to wander through their Christmas market. The John Henry’s market runs Friday to Sunday and is a treat for the whole family. Local artisans are set up within the beautiful cabins along the waterfront and you will have fun following the lit-up lollipop trails to discover amazing artists in a beautiful setting.

The Pender Harbour Music School Concert Series presents, on Sunday, Dec. 17, Sweet Scarlet’s Winter Songs concert. Tickets $25 at Harbour Insurance, Sechelt Visitors Center and online at:

penderharbourmusic.ca

And the Pender Harbour Community Church invites everyone to a Christmas pageant with two showings that day, 10am and and 7pm.