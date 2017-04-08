Coast candidates: Reuben Richards – Cascadia Party of BC

Reuben Richards, 44, is planning to run for the Cascadia Party of BC. Richards grew up on an organic vegetable farm south of Powell River and still lives nearby. He graduated high school in Powell River and earned his log scaling licence from Malaspina College.

Richards has worked in forestry on the Sunshine Coast for many years. He was a shop steward for the Steelworkers Union before taking his current position with the Forest Service as a government check scaler. He also operates a garlic farm which he says is growing every year, and he is an enthusiastic proponent of local food production.

Richards has volunteered for Scouts Canada, the Powell River Farmers Market, Powell River Logger Sports and most recently has been cutting firewood for dry grad.

Richards says: “I was born here and I never had any reason to leave. It’s a piece of paradise. I have been fortunate to have a good job and raise my family here. Housing is still affordable and I have never had to lock my doors.”

Richards is concerned about the growing and “unacceptable” rate of poverty. “Our community has changed. We now have soup kitchens running 24/7,” said Richards.

“This is all due to poor management of our resources. I believe that we can do better than this especially for our children and seniors.”

Donna McMahon