Coast events August 25 – September 6

August 25

Music in the Landing presents jazz duo Karen Graves and Budge Schachte, gazebo on Gibsons wharf, 7-8pm

August 25

Argentine tango singer María Volonté and California harmonica player Kevin Carrel Footer, Heritage Playhouse, Gibsons, 8pm, $20

August 25-27

Rogue arts festival, 1802

Tyson Rd., Sechelt, Fri. 5-11pm, Sat. 10am-11pm, Sun. 10am-5pm, weekend $50 adults, $30 senior/student, daily $35 adults, $25 senior/student, roguefest.ca

August 26

SC Rod & Gun Club family

day, 4384 Parkway Dr. (off Field Rd., Wilson Creek), 10am-2pm, under 14 must be accompanied by adult, bring non-perishable item for the food bank

August 26

Music in the Landing presents vocalist Verna Chan and guitarist Paul Steenhuis, Pioneer Square, 11am-1pm

August 26

Sechelt Summer Music presents The Jazz Group of Seven and Wanda Nowicki Quartet, library lawn, Sechelt, noon-2pm

August 26

The great British car boot sale and tea, fundraiser for Heritage Playhouse, Gibsons, 1-4pm

August 26

Music in the Landing presents Randeesh with reggae and

calypso, under the “pink house” on Gower Pt. Rd.,

1:30-3:30pm,

August 26

Reception for opening of exhibition of drawings by R.B. Wainwright, Arts Centre, Sechelt, 2-4pm

August 26

Summer reading club wrap-up celebration, Gibsons Public Library, 2-4pm

August 26

Charlotte Wrinch plays while you shop, Gibsons Public Market, 2:30-3:30pm

August 26

“This Living Salish Sea”

documentary, School of

Music, Madeira Park,

screenings at 3pm & 7pm, followed by discussion with filmmaker Sarama and Michael Jackson of the Lagoon Society, suggested $10 donation

August 26

Blue Line Duo, second to last show, Old Boot Eatery, Sechelt, 6-9pm

August 26

Roller derby, hometown Red Tide Warning vs Prince Albert’s Outlaws, Sechelt Arena, 6pm, Adults $10, kids $5

August 26

Music in the Landing presents Anagram with Anna Lumiere, Graham Ord and John Rule, Winegarden Park, 7-8:30pm

August 26

Jim Foster, Backeddy Pub, Egmont, 7-10pm

August 26

Harry Manx and the Emily Carr Quartet, Rockwood Pavilion, Sechelt, 8pm, $40

August 26

Playback, Madeira Park Legion, 8pm, members $10, guests $12.50

August 26

A.D.D. with Michelle Morand, Gibsons Legion, 8pm, members $5, guests $10

August 27

Historical walking tour of Lower Gibsons with Dale Peterson, Pioneer Park, 10am, by donation

August 27

Music in the Landing presents Australian fiddle and drum duo Little Prince, sun dial

stage on Gower Pt. Rd.

11am -1pm

August 27

Sechelt Hospital Foundation MedTalks on “aging well”, Rockwood Pavilion, Sechelt, 2-4pm, by donation

August 27

Slow Sundays in the Creek features Dale Stavroff acoustic blues (1:15pm) and Knotty Daughters marimba band (2pm), behind the library,

Roberts Creek, open mic at noon

August 27

Blue Line Duo, last show, Lighthouse Pub, Sechelt, 5-8pm

August 29

SC Eldercollege fall preview, Capilano University, Sechelt, 10am-noon, free

August 31

Public celebration to launch Coastmasters (new Toastmasters club), Gibsons Garden Hotel, 6:30-8:30pm, 604-740-2179

September 1

Dinner music by Charlotte Wrinch, Roberts Creek Legion, 6-7:30pm, tips for the musician

September 2

Historical walking tour of Lower Gibsons with Dale Peterson, Pioneer Park, 10am, by donation

September 2

Meet the artist, R.B. Wainwright, Arts Centre, Sechelt, 1-2pm

September 3

Annual harvest festival with music by Brothers in Farms and bake, garlic and plant sale, Botanical Garden, West Sechelt, 11am, by donation

September 3

Herbal walk and learn, with music, fundraiser for African settlement camp, 488 Central Ave. (Granthams Landing) 3-7pm, $35 advance, $45 at the door, rsvp 604-886-3385

September 3

House concert Jordyn Jackson and Shawn Fisher (Flagship Romance), 8006 Wildwood Rd., Halfmoon Bay, $20, jlussier@sd46.bc.ca

September 4

Labour Day picnic, sponsored by SC Labour Council, Dougall Park, Gibsons, noon-4pm, free

September 6

Music Makers open house and registration, 4669 Simpkins Rd., Davis Bay, 3-6pm

September 6

Heather Bishop in concert, Heritage Playhouse, Gibsons, 7:30pm, $25