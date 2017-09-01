Coast events August 25 – September 6

August 25
Music in the Landing presents jazz duo Karen Graves and Budge Schachte, gazebo on Gibsons wharf, 7-8pm
August 25
Argentine tango singer María Volonté and California harmonica player Kevin Carrel Footer, Heritage Playhouse, Gibsons, 8pm, $20
August 25-27
Rogue arts festival, 1802
Tyson Rd., Sechelt, Fri. 5-11pm, Sat. 10am-11pm, Sun. 10am-5pm, weekend $50 adults, $30 senior/student, daily $35 adults, $25 senior/student, roguefest.ca
August 26
SC Rod & Gun Club family
day, 4384 Parkway Dr. (off Field Rd., Wilson Creek), 10am-2pm, under 14 must be accompanied by adult, bring non-perishable item for the food bank
August 26
Music in the Landing presents vocalist Verna Chan and guitarist Paul Steenhuis, Pioneer Square, 11am-1pm
August 26
Sechelt Summer Music presents The Jazz Group of Seven and Wanda Nowicki Quartet, library lawn, Sechelt, noon-2pm
August 26
The great British car boot sale and tea, fundraiser for Heritage Playhouse, Gibsons, 1-4pm
August 26
Music in the Landing presents Randeesh with reggae and
calypso, under the “pink house” on Gower Pt. Rd.,
1:30-3:30pm,
August 26
Reception for opening of exhibition of drawings by R.B. Wainwright, Arts Centre, Sechelt, 2-4pm
August 26
Summer reading club wrap-up celebration, Gibsons Public Library, 2-4pm
August 26
Charlotte Wrinch plays while you shop, Gibsons Public Market, 2:30-3:30pm
August 26
“This Living Salish Sea”
documentary, School of
Music, Madeira Park,
screenings at 3pm & 7pm, followed by discussion with filmmaker Sarama and Michael Jackson of the Lagoon Society, suggested $10 donation
August 26
Blue Line Duo, second to last show, Old Boot Eatery, Sechelt, 6-9pm
August 26
Roller derby, hometown Red Tide Warning vs Prince Albert’s Outlaws, Sechelt Arena, 6pm, Adults $10, kids $5
August 26
Music in the Landing presents Anagram with Anna Lumiere, Graham Ord and John Rule, Winegarden Park, 7-8:30pm
August 26
Jim Foster, Backeddy Pub, Egmont, 7-10pm
August 26
Harry Manx and the Emily Carr Quartet, Rockwood Pavilion, Sechelt, 8pm, $40
August 26
Playback, Madeira Park Legion, 8pm, members $10, guests $12.50
August 26
A.D.D. with Michelle Morand, Gibsons Legion, 8pm, members $5, guests $10
August 27
Historical walking tour of Lower Gibsons with Dale Peterson, Pioneer Park, 10am, by donation
August 27
Music in the Landing presents Australian fiddle and drum duo Little Prince, sun dial
stage on Gower Pt. Rd.
11am -1pm
August 27
Sechelt Hospital Foundation MedTalks on “aging well”, Rockwood Pavilion, Sechelt, 2-4pm, by donation
August 27
Slow Sundays in the Creek features Dale Stavroff acoustic blues (1:15pm) and Knotty Daughters marimba band (2pm), behind the library,
Roberts Creek, open mic at noon
August 27
Blue Line Duo, last show, Lighthouse Pub, Sechelt, 5-8pm
August 29
SC Eldercollege fall preview, Capilano University, Sechelt, 10am-noon, free
August 31
Public celebration to launch Coastmasters (new Toastmasters club), Gibsons Garden Hotel, 6:30-8:30pm, 604-740-2179
September 1
Dinner music by Charlotte Wrinch, Roberts Creek Legion, 6-7:30pm, tips for the musician
September 2
Historical walking tour of Lower Gibsons with Dale Peterson, Pioneer Park, 10am, by donation
September 2
Meet the artist, R.B. Wainwright, Arts Centre, Sechelt, 1-2pm
September 3
Annual harvest festival with music by Brothers in Farms and bake, garlic and plant sale, Botanical Garden, West Sechelt, 11am, by donation
September 3
Herbal walk and learn, with music, fundraiser for African settlement camp, 488 Central Ave. (Granthams Landing) 3-7pm, $35 advance, $45 at the door, rsvp 604-886-3385
September 3
House concert Jordyn Jackson and Shawn Fisher (Flagship Romance), 8006 Wildwood Rd., Halfmoon Bay, $20, jlussier@sd46.bc.ca
September 4
Labour Day picnic, sponsored by SC Labour Council, Dougall Park, Gibsons, noon-4pm, free
September 6
Music Makers open house and registration, 4669 Simpkins Rd., Davis Bay, 3-6pm
September 6
Heather Bishop in concert, Heritage Playhouse, Gibsons, 7:30pm, $25
Sept. 16
World renowned spoken word artist, Shane Koyczan, performs at the Rockwood Pavilion, Sechelt. Info at http://www.coasthospice.com.