December 21

Harpist Janelle Nadeau, with Joaquin Ayala, SC Arts Centre, Sechelt, 7pm, advance $25, at the door $30

December 21

Winter solstice ceremony with Dennis Joseph, Xwechtaal/Sxelalten Skwxwu7mech Nation Elder and storyteller, and singer Jill Shatford, Gibsons Public Market, 7-9pm

December 22

Hospice winter tea, for those who find Christmas a difficult time of year, 4602 Simpkins Rd., Davis Bay, 1:30-3:30pm

December 22

Christmas carol fest, Gibsons Public Art Gallery, 4-5pm, $5 and/or food bank donation

December 23

Harbour Gallery art sale, 12954 Gonzales Rd., Madeira Park, 11am-4pm

December 23

Sing-along Messiah, Sechelt Band Hall, 2pm, advance $20, at the door $25

December 23

Jamaican dance party with Monty Montego and the Rocksteady Crew, Roberts Creek Legion, 8pm, members $5, guests $10

December 24

Christmas pagent/pantomime for children and adults with costumes provided, presented by Gibsons United Church, Gibsons Public Market, 4:30pm, by donation, 604-886-2333

December 25

Roberts Creek community Christmas dinner, Roberts Creek Hall, 5:30pm, bring a dish of food to share and your own plate and

cutlery

December 31

Bollywood Casino Royale NYE, buffet dinner, multicultural dance performance and dj, Sechelt Band Hall, 6:30pm, $50

December 31

Family-friendly and licensed New Year’s celebration with music by the Jeevious Family, Roberts Creek Hall, 7pm-3am, by donation, bring finger food

December 31

New Year’s Eve with Playback, buffet and champagne, Gibsons Legion, 8pm, members $25, guests $30

December 31

Funktete and a five-course dinner with champagne, Leo’s Tapas and Grill, Gibsons, 9pm-1am, $80

December 31

New Year’s Eve with djs, Roberts Creek Legion, 9pm-3am, members $10, guests $20, advance sale only

December 31

New Year’s with dj Saxophin, Lighthouse Pub, Sechelt, 9pm, no cover