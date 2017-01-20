Coast events January 12 – 21

January 12

Town hall meeting on the need for counselling regulations, Gibsons Public Art Gallery, 7-9pm

January 12

Singer songwriter Joe Stanton, The Old Boot Eatery, Sechelt, 6:30-9:30pm

January 13

Presentation on astro-photography by Mike Bradley of the SC Astronomy Club, Arts Centre, Sechelt, 7:30pm

January 13

The Billy Hillpicker Band and Citizen Jane, Heritage Playhouse, Gibsons, 8pm, $15, students $10

January 14

Opening reception for “Westcoast Figurative” with seven artists, Gibsons Public Art Gallery, 2-4pm, by donation

January 14

Presentation by Daniel Mosquin of landscapes in the Rockies, Botanical Garden, West Sechelt, 4pm, members $15, others $20

January 14

Peanut Butter Jam, food bank benefit with Slightly Twisted, Roberts Creek Legion, 8:30pm, $10

January 15

Dawn Pemberton, “Canada’s new queen of soul”, School of Music, Madeira Park, 2pm, $25

January 15

Oil portrait painting demo and slide show with Justin Ogilvie, Gibsons Public Art Gallery, 2-4:30pm

January 16

“Captain Fantastic”, repeat screening presented by SC Film Society, 7:30pm, members $5, others $9

January 17

SCRD open house on water meters, Roberts Creek Hall, 4-6pm

January 17

Alternate energy discussed by off-grid resident and Olson Electric, Pender Harbour High School, 7pm, free

January 18

Open mic night, with Janice Williams, Gibsons Public Library, 6-7:30pm

January 20

Shadow puppet performance, hosted by SC Literacy Coalition, Roberts Creek Hall, 4-5pm, free

January 20

Robbie Burns night, Pender Harbour Legion, 6:30-9:30pm, $35

January 20

Book to movie night presents “Secret Life of Bees”, Sechelt Library, 7-9pm, free with registration

January 20

DJ night with Michael Red and Holigram, Roberts Creek Legion, 9pm, members $10, guests $15

January 21

Inspirations wedding fair, Sechelt Band Hall, 11am-3pm, free