Coast events January 12 – 21

January 12
Town hall meeting on the need for counselling regulations, Gibsons Public Art Gallery, 7-9pm
January 12
Singer songwriter Joe Stanton, The Old Boot Eatery, Sechelt, 6:30-9:30pm
January 13
Presentation on astro-photography by Mike Bradley of the SC Astronomy Club, Arts Centre, Sechelt, 7:30pm
January 13
The Billy Hillpicker Band and Citizen Jane, Heritage Playhouse, Gibsons, 8pm, $15, students $10
January 14
Opening reception for “Westcoast Figurative” with seven artists, Gibsons Public Art Gallery, 2-4pm, by donation
January 14
Presentation by Daniel Mosquin of landscapes in the Rockies, Botanical Garden, West Sechelt, 4pm, members $15, others $20
January 14
Peanut Butter Jam, food bank benefit with Slightly Twisted, Roberts Creek Legion, 8:30pm, $10
January 15
Dawn Pemberton, “Canada’s new queen of soul”, School of Music, Madeira Park, 2pm, $25
January 15
Oil portrait painting demo and slide show with Justin Ogilvie, Gibsons Public Art Gallery, 2-4:30pm
January 16
“Captain Fantastic”, repeat screening presented by SC Film Society, 7:30pm, members $5, others $9
January 17
SCRD open house on water meters, Roberts Creek Hall, 4-6pm
January 17
Alternate energy discussed by off-grid resident and Olson Electric, Pender Harbour High School, 7pm, free
January 18
Open mic night, with Janice Williams, Gibsons Public Library, 6-7:30pm
January 20
Shadow puppet performance, hosted by SC Literacy Coalition, Roberts Creek Hall, 4-5pm, free
January 20
Robbie Burns night, Pender Harbour Legion, 6:30-9:30pm, $35
January 20
Book to movie night presents “Secret Life of Bees”, Sechelt Library, 7-9pm, free with registration
January 20
DJ night with Michael Red and Holigram, Roberts Creek Legion, 9pm, members $10, guests $15
January 21
Inspirations wedding fair, Sechelt Band Hall, 11am-3pm, free
Thank you so much for kindly posting my event when I forgot to update it in time! I really appreciate that!