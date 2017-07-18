Coast events July 6 – 15

July 6

Geoff Breckner, founder of the Squamish to Sunshine Coast trail, followed by adventure story-telling by audience, SC Museum, Gibsons, 7-9pm, $10, 604-886-8232

July 6

John Clyde and Peter Hews on the history of logging roads and rail in Halfmoon Bay, Coopers Green Hall, Halfmoon Bay, 7pm, donations accepted

July 7

Guitarist Charlotte Wrinch plays while you shop at the Friday Farmer’s Market, Gibsons Public Market, 12:30-2pm

July 7

Open studio event with live painting by Ben Tour, The Kube Studios, Gibsons, 6-9pm

July 7

Music in the Landing presents Steven Schwabl and Luci Herder, gazebo on the wharf, Gibsons, 7-8pm

July 7

Singer-songwriter Skye Wallace, Mad Park Bistro, Madeira Park, 7-9pm, $10

July 7

Coffee house with vocal duo Shelley & Allan Neinhuis, youth singer Nikayla Kozlof, vocals and guitar with Joan & Ted, and Mark Brezer vocals and guitar, School of Music, Madeira Park, 8pm, suggested $10 donation

July 7-9

Pender Harbour Days, penderharbourdays.ca

July 8

Kids Catch a Trout Day, Chapman Creek Hatchery, Wilson Creek, 10am-3pm, $10

July 8

SCRD community dialogue, Gambier Island Hall, 10:30am

July 8

SC Community Services family beach picnic, Mission Point Park, Davis Bay, 11am-2pm

July 8

Patron appreciation day, lemonade and cookies on the deck, Gibsons Public Library, 11am-2pm

July 8

Music in the Landing presents Bonar Harris, Pioneer Square, Gibsons, 11am-1pm

July 8

Sechelt Summer Music Series presents Bits of String and The Midds, Sechelt Library lawn, noon-2pm

July 8

Opening reception for exhibition by Melissa Tulloch and Donna Balma & Nadina Tandy, Arts Centre, 2-4pm

July 8

SCRD community dialogue, Keats Camp Pilot House, 2pm

July 8

James Bowers plays while you shop, Gibsons Public Market, 2:30-4:30pm

July 8

Sockeye salmon dinner, and dance with Playback, Coopers Green Hall, Halfmoon Bay,

6pm, $30, 604-885-5034

July 8

Music in the Landing presents Heavy Mellow, Winegarden Park, Gibsons, 7-8:45pm

July 8

Joe Stanton, Backeddy Pub, Egmont, 7-10pm

July 8

Blue Line Trio, Gibsons Legion, 8pm, members $5, guests $10

July 8

The Relics, Pender Harbour Legion, 8pm, members $10, guests $12.50

July 8-9

Halfmoon Bay country fair, Sat. 10am kids fishing derby at government wharf, Sun. 11am-5pm, pancake breakfast 9-11:30am, Coopers Green Park

July 9

Music in the Landing presents Michael Friedman, Sun Dial Stage, next to public market, Gibsons, 11am-1pm

July 9

Singer-songwriter Charlie Daigneault, and Ken Dalgliesh and friends, play Slow Sundays in the Creek, behind the library, Roberts Creek, 2-4pm, open mic at noon

July 9

Grohovac-Ibison classical

guitar duo, Living Faith Lutheran Church, Davis Bay, 2pm, $20

July 9

House concert with Welsh singer Martyn Joseph (added show), 1444 Gem Pl., Roberts Creek, 7:15-10pm, $20, share-there.com

July 13

Korrontzi, fusion folk music from the Basque country, Gumboot Cafe, Roberts Creek, 7pm, $15

July 13

Summer fashion show, fundraiser for St. Bart’s food bank, St. Bart’s Church, Gibsons, 7pm, $25 and a non-perishable food item

July 14

Reception for young artists in “keeping it wild” workshop, Arts Centre, Sechelt, 3-4pm

July 14

Music in the Landing presents Charlotte Wrinch and Barry Taylor, Gibsons wharf gazebo, 7-8pm

July 15

Historical walking tour of Lower Gibsons with Dale Peterson, Pioneer Park, 10am, by donation

July 15

Music in the Landing presents Arbutus Choir (11am) and Miller/Bowie Trio (1pm), Pioneer Square, Gibsons,

July 15

Sechelt Summer Music

Series presents Ashley Hautala and Lurq, library lawn, noon-2pm

July 15

Meet the artists, Melissa Tulloch and Donna Balma & Nadina Tandy, Arts Centre, Sechelt, 1pm

July 15

Matthew Lovegrove plays while you shop, Gibsons Public Market, 2:30-4:30pm

July 15

Roller derby bout with Red Tide Warning vs Brass Knuckle Derby Dames, SC Arena, 5-9pm, Sechelt, $10, seniors/children $5

July 15

Chefs in the woods, featuring cooking by chef Aldo and six chefs from Culinary Team Canada, Ruby Lake Resort, 6-10pm, $70, 604-883-2269