Coast RCMP get new boat

Sunday, 21 May 2017
The Sunshine Coast RCMP has taken delivery of new patrol vessel that is faster and more stable that its previous boat, and has an enclosed cabin to protect officers, passengers and prisoners. And they are holding a naming contest for children 12 and under. The RCMP will choose the winner, who will get a ride in the boat. You can get entry forms at participating elementary schools, at RCMP offices in Gibsons, Sechelt and Pender Harbour or by downloading a form on the police website at http://sunshinecoast.rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Entries must be received by June 2. RCMP photo

