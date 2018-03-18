Coast top cop moving on

Sunshine Coast RCMP are proud to report that Staff Sergeant Vishal Mathura is to be commissioned to the rank of Inspector and will become the newest Regional Duty Officer (RDO) with the Lower Mainland District Office.

S/Sgt Mathura has more than 17 years of experience as a member of the RCMP. He spent 14 years in Alberta and Ontario and was most recently the Non-Commissioned Officer-in-Charge of the Sunshine Coast Detachment for the past three-and-a-half years.

Before joining the RCMP, he served three years with the Canadian Armed Forces and holds a master’s degree in business administration.

The LMD Regional Duty Officers are experienced senior level officers who monitor RCMP operations in the Lower Mainland and coordinate major cross-jurisdictional incidents 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

S/Sgt. Mathura will be assuming his new duties next month. The search for his replacement has already started and when he departs, Sgt. Michael Hacker will be the acting Detachment Commander until the vacancy is filled.

Submitted by RCMP