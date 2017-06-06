Coast trail-builder Dick Culbert remembered

Mountaineers and outdoors lovers on the Sunshine Coast and across BC were saddened to hear of the passing of legendary mountaineer Dick (Richard) Culbert, age 77, on May 20 at his home near Langdale.

Born in 1940 in Winnipeg, Culbert grew up in Vancouver and as a teenager began climbing in the North Shore mountains. In 1959 he made a month-long solo trip through the Howson Range in northern BC, and in the 1960s and early 1970s he made hundreds of first ascents of peaks, including the first winter ascent of Mt. Waddington. Locally, he pioneered many new, difficult routes on mountains in the Squamish and Vancouver area.

Culbert wrote two highly regarded climbing works: A Climbers Guide to the Coastal Ranges of British Columbia (1965) and Alpine Guide to South Western British Columbia (1974).

After obtaining a PhD in geophysical engineering, Culbert worked in many remote parts of the world, particularly in South America. In 1998, he moved to the Sunshine Coast with his wife, Maggie, and became involved in building and maintaining trails locally, collecting wild mushrooms, and cataloguing online the thousands of photos of flora and fauna that he had encountered in his work and travels

In partnership with another trail builder, Culbert was responsible for creating the Mount Elphinstone Summit Trail, which is in the process of becoming a permanently recognized and protected trail under the Forest and Range Practices Act. He also did considerable work on other trails, including the Mount Killam Trail on Gambier Island.

Friend and fellow trail builder Matt Lovegrove said: “I think Richard really liked the challenge of pushing into the unknown.” When Culbert heard about a new trail being developed from Squamish to the Sunshine Coast, he became intrigued. The trail had originally been intended to come through Salmon and Sechelt Inlets, but Culbert had been working on a route up Polytope Pass from Rainy River (near Port Mellon), and realized that it could be a feasible alternative.

He became an advocate for the Rainy River route and began flagging it in 2014, and then building in 2015 and 2016. Even after he had to pull back due to declining health, he hosted trail planning meetings at his home, bringing together various trail users such as hikers, bikers and ATVers. “He was the heart of the trail for the Sunshine Coast end,” said Lovegrove.

The trail to Squamish is not yet finished, but Dick’s son Vance created a minor legend of his own by running the entire 70 km route from Squamish to Rainy River in 13 hours in August 2016, despite the fact that sections still required bushwhacking.

The Friends of Mount Elphinstone Summit Trail will erect signs in his honour this summer. Donna McMahon