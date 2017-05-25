Coast transit expansion abruptly deferred

After voting in March to expand transit service on the Sunshine Coast, the SCRD board now appears to have done an about-face at the committee level. At the May 18 meeting of the Infrastructure Services Committee, operating agreements with BC Transit that are required to implement the transit expansion were defeated, leaving the future of transit service uncertain.

The swing voter at the committee meeting was Area B Director Garry Nohr, who previously voted in favour of transit expansion. Nohr previously stated that he wants to re-examine the apportionment of transit costs between the SCRD areas to reflect the level of service each area receives. (For instance, Area B is served by only one transit route, whereas the District of Sechelt is served by all five routes.)

On May 18 Nohr also raised another issue, stating that the reason he changed his vote was concern over the cost of maintaining the buses. “We’re way above it [the provincial average] and I just wondered why we haven’t checked it out,” said Nohr.

Nohr, Area F Director Ian Winn, and District of Sechelt Director Doug Wright voted against the transit service agreements, creating a tie. Area D Director Mark Lebbell, Area E Director Lorne Lewis and Town of Gibsons Director Jeremy Valeriote voted in favour. Area A has no Transit service so does not vote.

The defeat clearly frustrated Infrastructure Services Committee chair Lebbell, who is a strong supporter of transit expansion.

“This is a piece of connective tissue on our coast. This is our backbone,” said Lebbell. “It really frustrates me to get to the legislative dotting of i’s and crossing of t’s and to be considering a further delay on this.”

Area F Director Ian Winn, who opposes the “rapid expansion timeframe” made a motion to reconsider alternative transit options that were presented to the board during the budget process.

However, CAO Janette Loveys suggested that discussion be deferred in order to give staff time to report on the implications of failing to sign the BC Transit agreements. The operating agreement and memorandum of understanding with BC Transit are for the 2017/18 fiscal year, which started April 1, 2017, and Loveys described them as “time sensitive.”

Winn’s motion was postponed until the May 25 meeting of the Corporate and Administrative Services Committee (CASC).

The May 25 CASC agenda package, published in advance on the SCRD’s website, included a staff report recommending that the committee approve the BC Transit agreements as presented on May 18 “in order to ensure that there is no interrupted transit service.”

Staff also recommended that the full transit discussion be deferred until this fall when a report would be presented with information on funding models used by other local governments, costs of various service levels, implementation steps, and timelines.

