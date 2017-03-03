Coast signs on to paramedic petition

Powell River-Sunshine Coast is the first riding in the province to reach its target for signatures on a province-wide initiative petition to include paramedics in the Fire and Police Services Collective Bargaining Act.

As of Feb. 25, local paramedics had collected 3,800 signatures, which represents over 10 per cent of registered voters in this riding. The petition, launched Jan. 9, has until April 9 to collect the signatures of 10 per cent of registered voters in every riding in BC.

Provincial petition organizer Josh Henshaw congratulated the Sunshine Coast canvassing team.

“Having lived on the Sunshine Coast for 8 years, (2 years as a paramedic), I understand the vital importance of the ambulance service on the Coast, and I’m so happy to see the support from the public in protecting that service,” said Henshaw.

“Our dedicated team of canvassers in Powell River, Madeira Park, Sechelt and Gibsons all deserve high praise, and even more thanks is due to the voters of that district for putting their name behind this petition.”

Paramedics have been at an impasse for years in negotiating salary and working conditions with the Province. They are presently a CUPE bargaining unit under the Health Authorities Act, along with hospital facilities staff such as laundry workers and cleaners, but they say it makes sense to join the same bargaining unit as other 911 emergency responders. This would define ambulance paramedics as an essential service, so they would not be allowed to strike, but they would have access to binding arbitration.

Gibsons paramedic Cole Godfrey, who has been out gathering signatures is very pleased at the support paramedics have received from coast residents.

“Many people on the coast know someone in Emergency Service or have had to use an ambulance and know how important it is to run it properly. It seems that rural BC has really stepped up to the plate and these jurisdictions have been doing well in regards to the petition,” said Godfrey.

“However, in Vancouver it has been difficult to get numbers and events in some ridings. Some of the members from the Coast are planning to help in Vancouver for a few days here and there to bump their numbers up. We have started to gain a lot of momentum and I believe we are at over 12-hundred canvassers province wide.”

The lower Sunshine Coast has ambulance stations in Pender Harbour, Sechelt and Gibsons. In total, those stations have only five full time ambulance staff, plus another 60-80 part-timers who are paid only when they go out on a call.

Since the Recall and Initiative Act came into force in 1995, only one initiative petition has succeeded–the 2010 petition to End the Harmonized Sales Tax.

Donna McMahon