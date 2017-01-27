Coast women’s marchers

Paula Howley and her 10-year-old daughter Meaghan, from Madeira Park, where among the Coasters who took part in the Vancouver version of the Women’s March on Washington Jan. 21. On the day after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, an estimated two million women, and men, around the world demonstrated on behalf of women’s and minority rights. About 75 people gathered in Roberts Creek, while an estimated 15,000 marched in Vancouver. Paula said she wanted her daughter to feel the power of women. “I felt we HAD to go,” she said. “I feel we must take this opportunity to do the hard work of eradicating sexism and racism.” Paula Howley photo