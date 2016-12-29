Letter: ‘Commie lies’

(re: editorial cartoon, the Local, Dec. 15)

I am very frustrated by what lefties can propagate in our local paper. It is very offensive to everyone who doesn’t agree with the left political agenda. I and my friends are just irritated by this caricature art. Why are you so keen to compare democratically-elected D.J. Trump to other people such an Hitler or Stalin? People in the present time are not as stupid as you may think.

If you think that you can dictate your ideas to the other people then it’s a big, big, big mistake. By the way, I was raised in the commie state in Europe and you are exactly the same as the communists were… same acting, same ideas, same lies.

Gene Rotter, Madeira Park