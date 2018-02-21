Community hubs meeting March 16

Across Canada and the U.S. non-profit groups are coming together to create community hubs that allow them to secure affordable office and meeting space, share services, serve the public more effectively and build strong collaborations.

“Thanks to funding from the BC Rural Dividend Fund, the Community Resource Centre is excited to be taking the lead on exploring the feasibility of a co-location model of non-profit agencies, organizations and social enterprises on the Sunshine Coast”, says Co-chair, Anne Titcomb.

The Resource Centre is inviting all interested potential partners to join in an exploratory meeting on March 16, 9:30am-12:30pm, brainstorm possible opportunities. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Christabelle Kux-Kardos, Project Expediter, at info@resourcecentre.ca or 604-885-4088 by March 1.

Submitted