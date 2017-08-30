Community support

(Re “Overflow crowd at shelter meeting”, the Local, Aug. 24)

I am an administrator of Facebook group “Everything Sechelt” and conducted a poll in our community to see if the proposed shelter has any support. Out of the 72 people polled, almost 70 per cent support this shelter.

As the nearby current shelter no longer has the capacity, informed residents understand evidence and studies that prove homeless shelters reduce crime and issues in the area by keeping homeless people off the streets, as shown at St. Hilda’s in Sechelt, and Yaletown in Vancouver (and numerous other national and international studies).

Our community supports the shelter in this location.

Graham Moore, Sechelt