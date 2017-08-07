Commuter ferry run added for one-month test

This fall, BC Ferries is trial-running an extra commuter sailing on the Horseshoe Bay – Langdale route in an effort to improve on-time performance and address customer requests. From Monday to Friday, Sept. 5 until Oct. 6, the Queen of Coquitlam will perform an additional round trip, leaving Horseshoe Bay at 5:50pm and departing from Langdale at 7pm.

In addition, the Queen of Surrey will maintain the summer schedule sailing times through to Thanksgiving, instead of moving to “shoulder season” schedule as in previous years. The summer schedule has more time in port and will allow the Queen of Surrey to maintain stronger on-time performance. At Thanksgiving, the vessel will move to the “shoulder season” schedule until after Christmas. This schedule also has a 5:50pm departure from Horseshoe Bay.

In June, BC Ferries launched an engagement process with Sunshine Coast and Bowen Island communities to help develop new sailing schedules that permit better on-time performance. BC Ferries received more than 4,000 responses to the online survey and connected with more than 600 people through interviews, workshops, community pop-up events and outreach efforts. The online survey has wrapped up, and the next step is to review the feedback and release a report later this summer. In the fall, BC Ferries will provide information on a future schedule that would go into effect in the New Year. Submitted