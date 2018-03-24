Composting vs. cash

We want to thank those on Gibsons Council who not only have begun the organics/compost pick up program but also put in a provision to opt out. Granted the program is a work in progress as it is very new, but the goal is essential: get as many people composting to avoid sending more stuff to the rapidly filling Sechelt landfill.

If the meeting hosted by Barb Hetherington and Buddy Boyd, and attended by Councillor White, is an indication, the appetite for serious composting is there. Kinsmen Hut was packed, this on a sunny Sunday morning when most in attendance would likely have much preferred to be in their gardens.

Composting is not only wise, it is essential to delay the millions of dollars that will be needed to close the almost-full Sechelt dump and to create a new facility. It is a worthwhile goal that we can all jump into.

Hopefully, Gibsons and the whole Coast will prove what a scrappy bunch we are.

Alan Sirulnikoff &

Rose Clarke, Gibsons