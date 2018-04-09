Constables taking on cancer fundraisers

April is Cancer Awareness month, so it’s time to announce our two very own Sunshine Coast RCMP members who will be riding in the 2018 Cops for Cancer Tour De Coast in September.

Cst. Ben Stewart and Cst. Christopher Jay will take on the 10-day, 800-km bike journey throughout the Lower Mainland, the Sunshine Coast and the Sea to Sky Highway with other emergency services members to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancers.

Stop by the Sechelt or Gibsons Detachment to get your Canadian Cancer Society daffodil pin and help the cause by showing your support.

We are officially less than six months away from the 2018 Ladies Red Serge Gala and we are excited as always about what this year’s gala will bring. Last year the Red Serge Gala raised over $54K for Cops for Cancer.

Look for Cst. Stewart this year at the Sunshine Coast April Fool’s Run on April 8. Cst. Stewart will be upping the challenge by running the 21km in full RCMP uniform to help raise funds and awareness for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Submitted by RCMP