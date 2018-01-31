Consult now

(Addressed to Health Minister Adrian Dix and copied to the Local)

I am an employee at one of the publicly owned and operated care homes on the Sunshine Coast. As you are well aware, both of these are slated to be closed in favour of a private for-profit facility. This decision was made between Vancouver Coastal Health Authority (VCHA) and Trellis, with absolutely no consultation with the community.

There must be big money to be made in senior’s care, because Trellis is still trying to get their facility built on the Sunshine Coast, and they don’t seem to be bothered much where it will be. Their shareholders must be anticipating a killer profit.

I thought to myself, “We need to get the NDP back in!” And we did.

The petition was delivered, the public has been educated through several forums, and the NDP/Green was in power now, and Mr. Horgan himself told us he opposes privatization. And they appointed you, Mr. Dix, as Health Minister. Hope and excitement surfaced again.

Then the halls fell silent. Nothing. Not a peep.

Where is the consultation with the community? Where is the commitment to public services that was promised? I urge you, Mr. Dix, and VCHA to sit down with people from this community, and CONSULT. You may actually come up with something that works for everyone, and we could get on with it.

Barbara Werk, Sechelt