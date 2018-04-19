Consultation to delay disputed Chapman Lake proposal

BC Parks is preparing to launch a public consultation on the future of Chapman Lake, in a long-awaited response to the SCRD’s request for a permit to allow the Chapman Lake Water Supply Expansion Project. However, the consultation does not come in time for the project to be completed in 2018.

A letter from BC Parks was received as correspondence at the April 12 meeting of the SCRD’s planning and community development committee.

The expansion project involves digging a deeper channel so that the lake can be drawn down an additional five metres during droughts. Although the project was passed by an Alternative Approval Process in July 2016, it has not proceeded because the lake is in Tetrahedron Provincial Park and BC Parks has not given permission for the work.

In the letter dated April 6, BC Parks lays out two options: cancel the Class A park designation for the entirety of the 6,000 hectare Tetrahedron Provincial Park, or remove a 130-hectare parcel from the park that contains Chapman and Edwards Lakes. In either case, the land removed would be established as a “protected area” under the Environment and Land Use Act, which would allow the SCRD to upgrade water supply infrastructure without asking permission from BC Parks. Either option will require an act of the BC legislature.

The letter reads: “As first step, we will be initiating engagement with shíshálh Nation and Squamish Nation. Following that, we are preparing to hold a public open house in the Sechelt community which will launch a 30-day period during which the public will be able to provide their comments on the options presented.”

“We are proposing to launch the public consultation process no later than May 2018 and intend bring forward recommendation for the Minister’s consideration in the summer of 2018.”

No directors offered any comment on the letter at the April 12 meeting. Contacted later via email, CAO Janette Loveys said: “At this point the earliest the SCRD can go to construction is July 2019.”

The Sunshine Coast experienced Stage 4 droughts in 2012, 2015 and 2017. In the fall of 2017 the level of the lake fell so low that the SCRD had to fly in and install a siphon system to pump water from the lake into Chapman Creek.

Tetrahedron Provincial Park was established in 1996 after a lengthy campaign by local residents to protect the source of the Coast’s drinking water. The Chapman dam was constructed in 1978/1979 and the water treatment plant started operation in 2004.

Donna McMahon