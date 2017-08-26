Cosmic spectacular

Sun seekers young and old flocked to Davis Bay on Sept. 21 to view the solar eclipse. The moon passed between the earth and the sun at mid-morning, covering about 85 per cent of the sun at this latitude. It could be seen – with special protective glasses – from anywhere, but hundreds opted to watch as part of a crowd. The Sunshine Coast Astronomy Club set up telescopes on the Davis Bay seawall, and estimated that 700 people turned up. Donna McMahon photo