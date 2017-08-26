Saturday, 26 August 2017
Cosmic spectacular

Posted by: The Local Weekly August 23, 2017 in Environment & Science, Local Community, Stargazing Leave a comment

P 1 eclipse pic 2Sun seekers young and old flocked to Davis Bay on Sept. 21 to view the solar eclipse.  The moon passed between the earth and the sun at mid-morning, covering about 85 per cent of the sun at this latitude.  It could be seen – with special protective glasses – from anywhere, but hundreds opted to watch as part of a crowd. The Sunshine Coast Astronomy Club set up telescopes on the Davis Bay seawall, and estimated that 700 people turned up.  Donna McMahon photo

