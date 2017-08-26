Count me in

Saturday, 26 August 2017
Posted by: The Local Weekly August 23, 2017 in Letters To The Editor, Opinion Leave a comment

(Re “Two Tall”, the Local, Aug.17)

I just wanted to send a brief note on your front-page picture and caption. I was one of the stilters who came over to participate in your fun parade and it looks like your coverage is based on two people, when fact there were three. I guess if you had used a pic without me in it, I would understand. But I’m right there in the pic with the blue umbrella. Kind of unfortunate, as we always stilt as a team.

Anyway, we had a complete blast participating that day.

Danielle Snow 

