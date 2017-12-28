Crack cocaine seized

On Dec. 20 at approximately 6:30pm, Sunshine Coast RCMP executed a search warrant, issued under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, at a residence in West Sechelt.

Upon entry into the residence police located and arrested five people, three of whom were released without charge.

Two female residents of the home, 18 and 46 were arrested for alleged drug possession and trafficking. A third female, aged 56, was located and arrested a short distance from the residence and is alleged to have been in possession of suspected crack cocaine. All three females have been released from police custody with dates to appear in court in early 2018.

While executing the search warrant, police located and seized over one ounce of suspected crack cocaine and quantities of suspected marijuana and opioids. A large quantity of tablets and capsules were also seized, all of which are to be submitted for laboratory analysis.

Sunshine Coast RCMP will continue to take enforcement action to stop drug dealers and their illicit activity in our community, stated Cpl. Brendan Dolan.

Submitted by RCMP