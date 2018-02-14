Craft-breweries expansion questioned

Two Gibsons-area craft micro-breweries have filed applications with the Liquor Control and Licensing Branch (LCLB) to change their liquor licensing.

Gibsons Tapworks, at 537 Cruice Lane in lower Gibsons, appeared on Gibsons council’s agenda Feb. 6 with a proposal to add a rooftop patio to their building and extend opening hours.

According to a staff report, the covered rooftop patio is “designed to limit impacts of noise.” The patio would be accessed by an outside staircase, and be open along the south and west sides of the building to take advantage of ocean views. The 52-person occupancy limit for the building is not slated to change due to parking constraints. Proposed operating hours are 9am to midnight daily, with the outdoor patio closing one hour earlier.

Mayor Wayne Rowe said that he has talked to residents of the adjacent building. “They certainly expressed satisfaction with the efforts by the operators of Tapworks to be considerate and conscious of impacts on residents in that area,” said Rowe, “[but] this could be quite a bit of a change for them.”

Council voted to proceed with a public consultation process, which involves newspaper ads, notices to neighbours within 100 metres, and comments from the RCMP.

Meanwhile, Persephone Brewing appeared before the SCRD planning and community development committee on Feb. 8 with an application to change its licensing from a tasting room to a lounge, and an update on other regulatory issues. Persephone is in the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR), so it must comply with ALR regulations as well as LCLB rules and regional district zoning bylaws.

Their LCLB application proposes a maximum capacity of 65 people indoors, 65 on the patio, and up to 190 in the picnic area, although a report by SCRD staff recommends limiting the picnic area to 150 people due to the onsite parking capacity of 80 spaces. Proposed hours of operation are 11am-9pm in summer, and 11am-7pm in winter.

General Manager Dion Whyte stated: “In bringing this application forward, I just want to clarify that Persephone Brewing Company is not really asking to do anything different than what we have been doing to date… that is farm our land, brew beer and serve as a community hub and try to have a positive community impact.”

However, Area F Director Ian Winn said that the new licensing would create a “full on neighbourhood pub,” and raised the question of whether the lounge endorsement is “what the community would like to see as a use of ALR land.” Winn also had concerns about parking, noting that he sees vehicles parked along nearby roads all summer long.

Winn moved to have the application referred to all the rural area Advisory Planning Commissions and to Gibsons and Sechelt, noting that it would set a precedent for permitted activities on agricultural land.

Sechelt Director Bruce Milne agreed with the broader referral and took issue with the contention (in a letter from Persephone owner Brian Smith) that the brewery has “gone to extraordinary lengths” to comply with ALR and SCRD regulations.

“From where I sit, Persephone hasn’t done anything to comply, they’ve made all of their efforts to make the regulations comply with them,” said Milne. Donna McMahon