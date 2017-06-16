‘Creature’ created from the deep

Artist Sandy Buck poses with “Dredge – the creature from the deep” at the Oceans Day celebration in Sechelt June 10. Most of the materials used – the shopping basket, the tires – were recovered the day before by divers cleaning up under the Porpoise Bay government dock. Another clean-up along the Trail Bay beach on Oceans Day provided smaller bits that people attending the celebration added to the creature under Sandy’s direction. The SC Conservation Association – who organized the celebration with the district of Sechelt – was looking for a temporary home for “Dredge” before it is properly recycled. For more on oceans, see page 4. Donna McMahon photo