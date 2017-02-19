Sunday, 19 February 2017
Breaking News

Credit union sponsors Oscars Eve event

Posted by: The Local Weekly February 15, 2017 in Arts & Entertainment, Local Business Leave a comment

Commercial Photography, British Columbia, Canada

Commercial Photography, British Columbia, Canada

Sunshine Coast Credit Union Sechelt senior branch manager Vic Etcheverry turns over a cheque to Jena Eros, in her “Marilyn Monroe” Oscars Eve emcee costume.  The credit union is sponsoring the Sechelt Rotary Club’s fourth annual Oscar’s Eve event Feb. 28 at the Trail Bay Mall in Sechelt, with all proceeds going to the Arrowhead Clubhouse and Legacy Housing.  Photo submitted

Print Friendly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CAPTCHA Image

*

© The Local - Powered by Aberdeen Publishing                                                                                                                                                                   Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Scroll To Top