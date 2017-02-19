Credit union sponsors Oscars Eve event

Sunshine Coast Credit Union Sechelt senior branch manager Vic Etcheverry turns over a cheque to Jena Eros, in her “Marilyn Monroe” Oscars Eve emcee costume. The credit union is sponsoring the Sechelt Rotary Club’s fourth annual Oscar’s Eve event Feb. 28 at the Trail Bay Mall in Sechelt, with all proceeds going to the Arrowhead Clubhouse and Legacy Housing. Photo submitted
