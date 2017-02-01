Credit Union taxes steady for now

Sunshine Coast Credit Union is pleased with the BC Government’s decision to maintain BC credit unions’ current tax rate at the 2016 level while consultation continues further on this issue.

Historically, this favourable tax rate applied to credit unions as cooperatives that support their local communities and reinvest back into the BC economy. Until the recent decision to defer the tax increase, the Government of BC had planned to phase out the small business tax rate for credit unions and increase it incrementally over the next four years.

“Today there are 42 BC credit unions playing an important role in the communities we serve,” said Shelley McDade, CEO of Sunshine Coast Credit Union. “As a locally owned and operated cooperative, our head office is right here on the Sunshine Coast.

“We are grateful for this decision and thank the BC Government for hearing our collective voice. This is a win for all BC credit union members including more than 16,000 members with Sunshine Coast Credit Union.” Submitted