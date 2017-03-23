Cruising the Salish Sea

Many of us who live along the shores of the Salish Sea take our inland waters for granted–not realizing that we live in one of the most extraordinary areas in the world for sailing and motor boating. These protected coastal waters offer a huge diversity of inlets, islands, and harbours, and every landscape from wilderness anchorages to urban ports, all within 150 kilometres of Metro Vancouver.

“Seventy percent of BC’s recreational boating takes place in the Salish Sea,” said Michael McLaughlin of the BC Ocean Boating Tourism Association (BCOBTA). “Many people don’t venture outside of that area much because of perceived navigational challenges, isolation, and weather.”

BCOBTA estimates that boaters contribute over $13 million directly each year to the economy of the Sunshine Coast. Between Gibsons and Lund, 21 marinas welcome traveling boaters, offering everything from fuel and marine services to luxury accommodation and fine dining.

“The sector has rebounded from a low in 2009,” said McLaughlin. “In the last two years marine resorts have been reporting best years they’ve ever had.”

According to McLaughlin, the boats visiting local marinas are also getting bigger. “I know of several marinas that have reconfigured their moorage space, so that where they had an abundance of 25- to 35-foot slips, they’re now 35- to 65-foot slips.”

BCOBTA’s goal is to help even more visitors to discover this area through the AhoyBC website, launched last year. AhoyBC.com features an overview of destinations, facilities, and marine safety information, amid an array of spectacular photos and videos.

For visitors starting out from Vancouver, the first stop is often Gibsons Landing. The harbour’s main wharf can accommodate large vessels, and Wharfinger Larry Ostrosky reports that they hosted a 165-foot motor yacht last year (a record), and a 135-foot sailboat. They expect another busy summer in 2017.

The next stopover is Secret Cove, where Smuggler Cove Marine Park offers a picturesque anchorage, and the sandy beaches of North Thormanby Island are a summer draw. Two marinas tucked in behind the shelter of Turnagain Island provide marine services.

But the biggest marine stopover on the lower Sunshine Coast is unquestionably Pender Harbour, where boaters can explore a tangle of scenic inlets, islands and harbours. As well as public wharves at Madeira Park, Hospital Bay, and Whiskey Slough, a number of resorts offer moorage for visitors arriving by boat.

“We definitely noticed increased overnight visitors from the USA on their way to Alaska this past summer,” said Walter Kohli of the Painted Boat Resort. Painted Boat is a favourite docking point for small to mid-size vessels, offering onshore accommodation and West Coast cuisine.

Allyson Nelson, owner of Fisherman’s Resort and John Henry’s Resort in Garden Bay also noticed the number of American boaters. They were over 50% of her visitors last year. Nelson is happy to welcome American visitors, but cautioned that tourism from the U.S. tends to fluctuate with the value of the Canadian dollar, so she would like to attract more Canadian boaters.

Nelson, who bought the business in 2015, has done extensive renovations to her properties, including putting in a cafe, and changing the product mix in John Henry’s store to include more boater provisions such as high end groceries.

The final destination for many boaters is Princess Louisa Inlet, located at the north end of Jervis Inlet, which is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful places in B.C. Visitors come from all over the world to see this dramatic fjord with dozens of waterfalls cascading down its steep granite walls.

The Princess Louisa Marine Park is maintained by Parks BC and the Princess Louisa International Society, who work to preserve and protect this unique jewel for the benefit of all.

– Donna McMahon