Dandelions on the roof 

(Re “New design for Eagle View condos”, the Local, Dec. 21)

The flat green roofs are green because they are covered in grass. They will be brown in the summer when there is no rain and they cannot be watered because of Gibsons’ annual watering restrictions. The roofs are not accessible to residents and one wonders who will weed the dandelions, or are they planning to use pesticides?

Our official community plan says “Roof pitches of at least 6 in 12 are encouraged” like most homes in Gibsons. Flat roofs are contrary to council’s July 26 motion to make “the design less urban in nature (for example by using pitched or sloping roofs)”.

We should all be asking the obvious question, “Is the vehicle elevator large enough for a fire truck?”

See for yourself, the developer’s proposal can be linked to from the APC’s Dec.15 Agenda at: https://gibsons.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Id=430 (Scroll to the bottom of item 4.2 and Click on the Revised APC Drawing Package.)

Bill Campbell, Gibsons