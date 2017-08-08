Dangerous Langdale fire contained

On Monday July 31 at 2:05 am, Gibsons firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 1700 block of Jensen Road in Langdale. Chief Rob Michael of the Gibsons & District Volunteer Fire Department says the fire crew received reports that all the occupants were out of the house. Since the fire had already extended to the roof of the building, it was treated as a “defensive fire”.

Using large diameter hoses, firefighters “hit it with a lot of water from outside” because it was not safe to enter the building. The call involved 24 firefighters, who worked on the blaze for four and a half hours. Donna McMahon