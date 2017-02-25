Saturday, 25 February 2017
Dangerous mischief to vehicles in Gibsons

February 25, 2017

Overnight on February 15, a vandal drilled a hole into the gas tank of a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Tricklebrook Way, Gibsons. It doesn’t appear the suspect stole any gasoline.

Overnight on February 15, a vandal drilled a hole in an oil pan and cut the brake lines of a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Crucil Road, Gibsons.

Overnight on February 17, a vandal keyed the exterior and cut the brake lines of a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Creekside Crescent, Gibsons. Anyone with any information about these mischief incidents is asked to contact RCMP.

